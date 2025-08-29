Edinburg businesses prepare for potential economic boost ahead of UTRGV's inaugural football game

The inaugural University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football game isn't just bringing fans to the stands, it's expected to boost local business across Edinburg.

Thousands of fans are expected to fill the stands at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, and many of them will be eating, shopping and staying in Edinburg.

Local business owners say game day is already paying off.

City leaders and business owners have been gearing up for the arrival of UTRGV football, not just for the sport, but for the economic boost it's expected to bring.

"We've certainly seen local hotels see that positive impact. I mean, these visiting teams are going to be buying hundreds of rooms with their athletes, coaches, support staff, then they have to order food as well, we have to feed a whole football team, then we got the fans coming down, purchasing hotel rooms who'll need a place to eat and drink as well," Senior Associated Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer Derek Schramm said.

It's not just hotels, downtown Edinburg is also expecting a rush.

At Society 204, a coworking space that headquarters dozens of local businesses, the game is creating opportunities for small business owners to reach new customers.

"I know that this is going to bring a plethora of new eyes to the area, right? So you're going to have folks traveling in, who've never been to the Rio Grande Valley or even to Edinburg, and so we're excited to see what potential this brings," local business owner Renee Sanchez Leal said.

With food trucks extending hours, watch parties in local bars and downtown events, like Paint the Town Orange, businesses are hoping game day traditions translate to long-term growth.

Business owners say this weekend is just the beginning and if this momentum continues, college football could become a major economic driver not only for the city of Edinburg, but for the Valley.

