Edinburg CISD bus drivers offer mobile aid to students, staff

EDINBURG - Thousands of children are living in rural areas Valley-wide and the issue of slow or no internet access is slowly becoming less of a concern.

Edinburg CISD’s bus drivers are using school buses to provide wifi boosting services in concentrated internet areas.

Buses are equipped with antennas that cover a quarter mile radius and offer faster wifi speed up to 25 students.

Outside of offering internet services, the transportation staff helps daily with attendance accountability, meal delivery and equipment distribution.

The bus drivers also assist teachers by dropping off much needed school supplies to students and delivering homework when necessary.