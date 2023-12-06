Edinburg CISD educates students on dangers of fentanyl

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District started its One Pill Can Kill campaign to warn high school students about the dangers of fentanyl.

Tucker's Law, also known as House Bill 3908, was passed in September. A Texas mom lost her son to fentanyl poisoning in 2021. She pushed for schools to educate students on the deadly drug in his honor.

Now, all public schools are required to teach students in grades 6 through 12.

Edinburg CISD's One Pill Can Kill campaign started a couple of weeks ago and is teaching high school students how to be aware of what it looks like and its consequences.

"If they do come across this type of tablets or pills or whatever, the best thing to do is not to touch them, because one pill can kill. And that's one of the messages we want to put out. If these pills or tablets are not prescribed to you, don't take them, because you don't know what you're ingesting. It could be fatal, a fatal dose," Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez said.

Perez wants students to understand that all it takes is a tiny amount of a fentanyl to end a life. For example, a small, but deadly amount of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a pencil.

School resource officers are trained on how to give Narcan to stop overdoses and more deaths. They will be taking those lessons to middle school and elementary students after the holiday break.

They plan to work with the district's drama department on a presentation.