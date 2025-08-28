Edinburg CISD expands early childhood education programs

Edinburg CISD is offering parents a full day of school for kids who are 3 and 4 years old in all 31 of their elementary schools.

As part of the program, the district provides free transportation as long as the student lives in an area zoned to the district.

“Any child can attend [the program] in Edinburg as long as they're 3 [years old] on Sept. 1,” Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas said.

The district's goal is to have every child ready for kindergarten by focusing on academic, physical and social-emotional development.

Another change this year is more funding for experienced teachers thanks to a Texas House bill that gave educators a $5,000 pay raise.

Salinas said Edinburg CISD currently offers the highest salary for teachers in the Rio Grande Valley.

