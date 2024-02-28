Edinburg CISD Migrant Education Program helps students further their education

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is working to help migrant students stay in school.

Leslie Treviño grew up in a family of migrant workers who followed the harvest back and forth from Iowa and the Rio Grande Valley.

She is now doing the same with her own family. They leave the Valley for six months at a time to pick corn.

Treviño was part of the district's migrant education program. The program helps kids who work with their parents picking crops in the fields finish high school.

"I had a lot of tutoring available for free, I never had to pay for that. My sister did get a full ride to St. Edward in Austin, and she finished her master's and is now an accountant. I graduated here as a registered nurse from UTPA, all with the help of the migrant program," Treviño said.

She says if it weren't for the program, getting a higher education would be nearly impossible. Because of those opportunities, her kids are now part of the 1,300 students enrolled in the program.

Educators are visiting neighborhoods to look for families who may qualify. They want students who travel for seasonal jobs to have the same experience others get.

The district says the program is open year round and want to make sure students have an opportunity to be successful.

For more information about the program and how to qualify, contact Deborah Ramirez at the Edinburg CISD Migrant Office at 956-289-2300, ext. 2105.