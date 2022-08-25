Edinburg CISD Police Launch Campaign to Combat Vaping Dangers

EDINBURG – Edinburg school district police are taking on teen vaping through a new awareness campaign launched Tuesday.

The effort come amid a spike in student vaping reports.

More than 100 incidents have been reported to Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police over the past year.

“We’re already in the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year and we already have over 30 cases,” said Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez.

The police chief says some of those cases involved hospital visits.

The plan to extend the Dangers of Vaping campaign to middle schools later in the year.

