Edinburg CISD: Police pursuit of theft suspect prompts lockdown at middle school campus

A middle school with the Edinburg Consolidated School District was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a police pursuit of a suspect in the area, according to the district.

The lockdown at B.L. Garza Middle School was made for safety reasons, district spokesperson Lisa Ayala said, adding that the suspect was not on campus and there is no active shooter threat.

Police have yet to disclose further details on the suspect or the pursuit.

