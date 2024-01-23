Edinburg CISD police: Sixth grader apprehended for bringing unloaded gun to school

A 6th grade student at Barrientes Middle School in Edinburg was apprehended for bringing an unloaded gun to the school.

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Ricardo Perez said they received a report from a second student at around 9 a.m. about the unloaded gun.

Perez said the 6th grader was apprehended minutes after the report was made, and the weapon was found inside his backpack.

No other details were made available.