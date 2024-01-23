x

Edinburg CISD police: Sixth grader apprehended for bringing unloaded gun to school

5 hours 31 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 1:03 PM January 23, 2024 in News - Local

A 6th grade student at Barrientes Middle School in Edinburg was apprehended for bringing an unloaded gun to the school.

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Ricardo Perez said they received a report from a second student at around 9 a.m. about the unloaded gun.

Perez said the 6th grader was apprehended minutes after the report was made, and the weapon was found inside his backpack.

No other details were made available.

