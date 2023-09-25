Edinburg CISD students receive emergency bus safety training

Students at Edinburg CISD are getting some valuable training that'll help them when they ride the school bus.

The students are essentially learning what bus drivers are taught before the school year starts.

Edinburg CISD students in second grade through fifth grade are undergoing bus safety training.

Bus drivers are teaching students the rules of the bus, emergency exits and examples of when they will need to evacuate.

The district said they started this training five years ago, and every year they add new safety protocols.

Edinburg CISD bus driver trainer Yolanda Salinas says one helpful tool the students are learning to use is the two-way radio.

"It's important that the students know how to grab it and how to call if there's an emergency that dispatch answers and what they're going to say because every bus has a GPS, we all we have cameras, so once our student says there's an emergency, emergency, emergency, we locate the students, we locate the bus, and we send out for help," Salinas said.

Students were also asked if they see bullying or vaping, to report it to the bus driver.