Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on possession charge identified

4 hours 36 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, April 07 2023 Apr 7, 2023 April 07, 2023 3:26 PM April 07, 2023 in News - Local

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District identified the former middle school teacher who was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sally Ann Blixt was arrested and arraigned Thursday on two charges of abandoning or endangering a child and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Blixt’s bond was set at $95,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg CISD employee arrested on drug charge

A spokesperson with the district said Blixt resigned following her arrest. She had been employed as a teacher at Harwell Middle School.

Jail records indicate Blixt remains behind bars Friday.

