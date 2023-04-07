Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on possession charge identified
The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District identified the former middle school teacher who was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Sally Ann Blixt was arrested and arraigned Thursday on two charges of abandoning or endangering a child and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Blixt’s bond was set at $95,000.
PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg CISD employee arrested on drug charge
A spokesperson with the district said Blixt resigned following her arrest. She had been employed as a teacher at Harwell Middle School.
Jail records indicate Blixt remains behind bars Friday.
More News
News Video
-
Construction for new sea turtle hospital underway in South Padre Island
-
Alamo restaurant seeing increase in sales for fish during Good Friday
-
Valley animal shelters advising the public to microchip their pets due to...
-
Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on possession charge identified
-
Former Starr County attorney arrested on public corruption charges