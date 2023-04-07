Edinburg CISD employee arrested on drug charge

An employee with the Edinburg Consolidated School District resigned Thursday after they were arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to the district.

District spokeswoman Lisa Ayala confirmed the arrest, but declined to release the identity of the employee or say if the incident occured on district grounds.

According to Ayala, the employee was arrested by the district’s police department, and the unidentified employee resigned soon after.

The employee was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and had their bond set at $90,000.