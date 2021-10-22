Edinburg CISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Photo credit: Edinburg CISD

Edinburg CISD will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The clinic will be held at the Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 E. Mark S. Pena Dr., and will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to a news release from the Edinburg school district.

The vaccines are available for free for members of the public, including students and staff with Edinburg CISD.

Those looking to receive their second dose or a booster shots are asked to bring their vaccination card.