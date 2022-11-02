Edinburg CISD to hold special meeting to discuss construction funds for collegiate high school

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday to discuss construction funds for a new collegiate high school.

An agenda shows the board will discuss the approval for the Edinburg CISD Collegiate High School contract.

Once the groundbreaking starts, construction can begin. Currently, there are students enrolled in the program, but until the building is finished, they will have to be in portable classrooms.

The district says the groundbreaking could take place within about three to four weeks.

District officials are hoping for the final project to be completed by March 2024.