Edinburg city council opposes change of nepotism policy

Changing the city’s nepotism policy was addressed in a virtual Edinburg city council meeting on Tuesday.

City Councilman Johnny Garcia wanted his daughter to have a chance in getting hired at the Edinburg Police Department.

However, Edinburg' nepotism policy prohibits hiring people related to members of the City Council even if they pass the civil service exam.

Garcia asked city council members to consider adding an exception for civil service employees at the meeting.

“We’re not removing nepotism from the policy of the charter that we have for the city," Garcia said. "It’s more of allowing the civil service process to take its course — without and of our family members, present or future that sit on the council to be affected if they met all requirements and have followed all procedures that are in line."

Council members shared their input and ultimately Garcia's proposal was turned down in a three to one vote.

