Edinburg CSD parent demanding answers after daughter dropped off at stranger's house

A parent is seeking answers from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District after a school bus dropped off her 3-year-old daughter at the wrong house.

“I was in shock,” Alyssa Villarreal said. “I couldn't speak. I was in disbelief that my daughter was at somebody's house and not at school."

According to Villarreal, her daughter was supposed to be at Truman Elementary School until 5 p.m. Instead, her daughter got on a school bus and was dropped off at someone else’s house at around 3:30 p.m.

The homeowner called Villarreal.

“She had mentioned that my daughter had gotten dropped off at her front door,” Villarreal said. “She opened the door to her my child and her daughter knocking on the door, and the bus was gone."

Villarreal’s daughter — Vada Martinez — is a pre-kindergarten student who was supposed to stay at the campus for an after school program. Martinez is not signed up to ride the school bus, leaving Villarreal confused as to how her daughter was able to get on the bus.

When reached for comment, Edinburg CISD said Martinez was never in danger and an investigation into the issues was launched.

No further details would be released pending the investigation, the district added.