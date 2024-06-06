Edinburg family gathers at Isla Blanca Park to witness SpaceX test flight

Thousands of people packed Isla Blanca Park Thursday morning to witness SpaceX's fourth test flight.

For one Edinburg family, this was the third launch they've had the chance to see.

The Hernandez family, plus their goddaughter, all loaded up the car in the early hours of the day to make it out for the launch.

Jason Hernandez says even though they were running on very little sleep, the early start was worth it. The family says they keep coming back because these launches are bonding moments they will never forget.

SpaceX successfully launched their fourth rocket from the Boca Chica site just before 8 a.m. Thursday. As expected, the booster splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico.

The company says the goal of the mission was to gather data for future launches.

