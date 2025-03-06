Edinburg firefighters learn to put out electric vehicle fires

Edinburg firefighters participated in a new training.

They're learning what to do if an electric vehicle catches fire. They're using fire blankets and say they need a lot more water to put out electric car fires.

Electric car owners are offered some advice on how they can help.

"Make sure that we're always charging the vehicles in the charging station that these vehicles were meant to be charged at. We just can't take a regular household extension cord and try to charge our vehicle," Edinburg Fire Department Lieutenant Rolando Reyes said.

The fire blankets cost the department $1,200 per blanket.