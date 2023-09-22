Edinburg High School volleyball team makes blankets for cancer patients
Edinburg High School's volleyball team is making blankets for cancer patients in their community.
The team took requests via social media and the athletic department helped coordinate the effort.
"Our theme for our program in general is more than a game. I'm going to coach them, I'm going to teach them how to play volleyball, but after volleyball how many are actually going to play college or actually go and be professionals? Not many of them. And so what did they actually learn besides working hard, teamwork? They learn how to love people," volleyball coach Jackie Olvera said.
Twenty-four people signed up, and the team has already made 17 blankets, so they have seven more to go.
The Lady Bobcats will hand out the blankets Saturday at Noon at Edinburg High School's main gym.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg High School volleyball team makes blankets for cancer patients
-
Friday, September 22, 2023: Coastal shower, temps in the 100s
-
Rio Grande City restaurant celebrates 84 years in business
-
Mission CISD community honors victims of 1989 school bus crash in Alton
-
Brownsville man flees to Mexico after fatally shooting stepson, police say