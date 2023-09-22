Edinburg High School volleyball team makes blankets for cancer patients

Edinburg High School's volleyball team is making blankets for cancer patients in their community.

The team took requests via social media and the athletic department helped coordinate the effort.

"Our theme for our program in general is more than a game. I'm going to coach them, I'm going to teach them how to play volleyball, but after volleyball how many are actually going to play college or actually go and be professionals? Not many of them. And so what did they actually learn besides working hard, teamwork? They learn how to love people," volleyball coach Jackie Olvera said.

Twenty-four people signed up, and the team has already made 17 blankets, so they have seven more to go.

The Lady Bobcats will hand out the blankets Saturday at Noon at Edinburg High School's main gym.