Edinburg man pleads not guilty in father's fatal beating

Francisco Coronado Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

An Edinburg man accused of fatally beating his father pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday, according to Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios.

Francisco Coronado Jr. was initially charged with injury to an elderly person on April 17 after relatives said he assaulted his 86-year-old father, Francisco Coronado.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg man now charged with murder in connection with father’s fatal beating

Francisco Sr. was hospitalized in critical condition but died from his injuries on April 25.

According to Palacios, Francisco Jr. was on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a separate case that took place on July 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years community supervision. A motion to revoke his probation was filed.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Francisco Jr. remains in custody on a $1 million bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for September 25.