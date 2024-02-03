Edinburg man sentenced to 30 years after committing multiple robberies

An Edinburg man was sentenced to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to shooting two people in separate robberies committed last year.

Justin Rhys Scepanski pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Public’s Affair Office.

Scepanski was initially identified as the suspect who stole an SUV from a man he shot in the abdomen on Sept. 10, 2023 at the 8900 block of Val Verde Vista Street in rural Edinburg

On Sept. 19, Scepanski stole merchandise at a DYN Wireless store located at 1001 S. 10th Street in McAllen, where he discharged his weapon at an employee who was attempting to stop him, the release stated.

The bullet grazed the employee’s body, according to the release.

Scepanski was arrested two days later in McAllen later after police spotted him and found him hiding in the back of a dump truck following a police chase.

Scepanski was initially charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest and multiple theft charges he had committed while out on probation, the release stated.

A judge sentenced Scepanski to 30 years in prison for the aggravated robbery charges, 10 years for the evading arrest charge, and two years on the theft charges. The sentences will run concurrently, the release added.