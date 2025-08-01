Edinburg man speaks on how smoke alarm installed by fire department saved him

The aftermath of a fire at an Edinburg home shows how much damage was done.

The fire happened on Tuesday and resulted in parts of the roof caving in and the walls black from smoke.

The homeowner was inside getting ready to go to bed when the fire sparked. He says the only reason he made it out is because his smoke detector went off.

"I closed my door and not even 10 minutes later the smoke alarm went off. When I opened [the door] the fire was already engulfed...I got my phone and other things and I barely made it outside," homeowner Roberto Guerra Jr. said.

That smoke detector had just been installed by Edinburg firefighters a month ago. Thanks to a grant program, the smoke detector and installation was free.

Edinburg residents interested in obtaining a smoke detector can call the Edinburg Fire Department at 956-383-7691.