Edinburg man speaks on how smoke alarm installed by fire department saved him
The aftermath of a fire at an Edinburg home shows how much damage was done.
The fire happened on Tuesday and resulted in parts of the roof caving in and the walls black from smoke.
The homeowner was inside getting ready to go to bed when the fire sparked. He says the only reason he made it out is because his smoke detector went off.
RELATED STORY: Man credits smoke alarm installed by Edinburg firefighters for saving his life in house fire
"I closed my door and not even 10 minutes later the smoke alarm went off. When I opened [the door] the fire was already engulfed...I got my phone and other things and I barely made it outside," homeowner Roberto Guerra Jr. said.
That smoke detector had just been installed by Edinburg firefighters a month ago. Thanks to a grant program, the smoke detector and installation was free.
Edinburg residents interested in obtaining a smoke detector can call the Edinburg Fire Department at 956-383-7691.
More News
News Video
-
City of Brownsville asking residents for input on downtown development
-
Los Fresnos family starting over after fire takes away their home
-
More Edinburg firefighters deployed to Central Texas for flood recovery efforts
-
Edinburg man speaks on how smoke alarm installed by fire department saved...
-
McAllen police search for driver accused in deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football officially starts training camp ahead of 2025 season
-
UTRGV Women's Soccer holds first practice of the season
-
Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys DE Sam Williams is "on track to have...
-
La Feria's Noah Rosales signs to SWAU basketball
-
George Hill hosting basketball camp in RGV on August 2nd