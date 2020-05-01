Edinburg missing teen with autism found safe

UPDATE: Jorge Morales has been found, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Morales was found in Weslaco and remains in good health.

----

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old with autism.

Jorge Morales was last seen at around 2 a.m. on Friday outside his Edinburg home in the area of FM 2812 and FM 493.

Anyone with information is asked to call 956-383-8114.