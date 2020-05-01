Edinburg missing teen with autism found safe
UPDATE: Jorge Morales has been found, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
Morales was found in Weslaco and remains in good health.
----
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old with autism.
Jorge Morales was last seen at around 2 a.m. on Friday outside his Edinburg home in the area of FM 2812 and FM 493.
Anyone with information is asked to call 956-383-8114.
??MISSING PERSON— Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) May 1, 2020
HCSO needs your help to locate 17-year-old, Jorge Morales from Edinburg, Texas. Jorge was last seen on 5/1/20 at about 2:00 AM, and has autism. He was last seen outside his residence in the area of FM 2812 and FM 493.
If you have seen Jorge call 956-383-8114. pic.twitter.com/xFEFvqrFwE