Edinburg opens $14 million art, culture and event center

A grand opening was held Wednesday for a new, multi-million dollar center for the arts in Edinburg.

The Arts, Culture, and Event Center, located at 315 W. McIntyre St, cost $15 million to build.

The center has dance and art studios and a digital design lab and gallery spaces for artists.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said the buildings can also be used for events.

“Now we have this 36,000-square foot facility that could host events that perhaps we couldn't host before,” Ramiro said.

Funding for the ACE Center was split between the city of Edinburg and its economic development corporation.