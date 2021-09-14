Edinburg partners with DHR to offer $100 gift card during vaccine clinic

The city of Edinburg is partnering with DHR Health to offer a $100 gift card to Edinburg residents who get their first, second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a special vaccine clinic on Friday and Saturday.

City and hospital officials will provide details at a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on our KRGV Facebook page.

Edinburg residents 12 years of age and older have the opportunity to receive the gift card if they get their shot during the vaccine clinic.

The gift card will be redeemable at more than 200 Edinburg small businesses part of the city's Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19 program, or S.P.A.R.C program.