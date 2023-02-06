x

Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made

6 hours 15 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 12:24 PM February 06, 2023 in News - Local

The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats.

In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools.

Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to remind students and parents that making a school threat is a state and federal crime.

"Students who make threats will face serious consequences even if it was meant to be a joke,” Edinburg Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Vela-Reyna said.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days