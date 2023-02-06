Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made

The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats.

In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools.

Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to remind students and parents that making a school threat is a state and federal crime.

"Students who make threats will face serious consequences even if it was meant to be a joke,” Edinburg Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Vela-Reyna said.