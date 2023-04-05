Edinburg PD: Shots fired at Texas Health and Human Services building
Edinburg police have confirmed shots fired in the parking lot at the Texas Health and Human Services building on Closner Boulevard.
Authorities say no injuries have occurred, and the public is advised to steer clear of the area.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, April 5, 2023: Windy and isolated storm, temps in the 80s
-
SPI officials preparing for potential landfall of massive seaweed cluster
-
Raymondville police: Woman charged in connection with stabbing death of her father
-
Hidalgo County Juvenile Court launches new program for teen girls
-
Home of Brownsville family destroyed in fire