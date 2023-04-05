x

Edinburg PD: Shots fired at Texas Health and Human Services building

Wednesday, April 05 2023

Edinburg police have confirmed shots fired in the parking lot at the Texas Health and Human Services building on Closner Boulevard. 

Authorities say no injuries have occurred, and the public is advised to steer clear of the area.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

