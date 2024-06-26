x

Edinburg Police Department holding women’s self-defense classes

The Edinburg Police Department will host a three-day self-defense course for women.

The classes will be held on Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Edinburg Training Facility, located at 1309 N. Doolittle Rd.

The event is free.

To register, call 956-318-8840. 

