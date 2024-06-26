Edinburg Police Department holding women’s self-defense classes
The Edinburg Police Department will host a three-day self-defense course for women.
The classes will be held on Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Edinburg Training Facility, located at 1309 N. Doolittle Rd.
The event is free.
To register, call 956-318-8840.
More News
News Video
-
Water expert: Rain from Tropical Storm Alberto only brought a week's worth...
-
State rests their case in George Alvarez trial
-
Consumer Reports: Sunburn care and prevention
-
Fragile Planet Wildlife Park open to the public
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Man receives another chance of life with Car T-Cell therapy
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview