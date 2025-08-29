Edinburg Police Department launch safety stickers for people with disabilities

Safety stickers are now available at the Edinburg Police Department for people with disabilities and certain medical conditions.

The idea is to place them on your vehicle or home windows, somewhere first responders will see them in case of emergency.

"We see this decal say that someone might have a special need as far as autism, they are mute and stuff like that, so it gives us a little understanding, to approach the house a little bit different," Edinburg police officer Jose Lara said. "I just want to make sure that I let them know that they're here to be seen and heard."

The decals are free, but those who get them will need to register with police.