Edinburg Police Department welcomes first therapy dog

The Edinburg Police Department has announced the arrival of their first therapy dog.

Domino, a four-year-old Poodle, was provided to the department through K9s for Warriors, a program that supplies therapy dogs to law enforcement agencies and first responders who are exposed to traumatic events.

Domino will also support and offer comfort to victims of violence.

He will attend city functions and make appearances at local schools, so the public can meet him and experience firsthand how he helps the department.