Edinburg police identify woman found dead at a mobile home park

The Edinburg Police Department has identified a woman found dead Tuesday at a mobile home park.

According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, police found 47-year-old Yvonne Salas lying on the floor in a home on the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. at Gate City Park.

Salas was declared dead at the scene, and investigators have not ruled out foul play, the release stated.

The incident remains under investigation.