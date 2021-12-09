Edinburg police identify woman found dead at a mobile home park
The Edinburg Police Department has identified a woman found dead Tuesday at a mobile home park.
According to a news release from the city of Edinburg, police found 47-year-old Yvonne Salas lying on the floor in a home on the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. at Gate City Park.
RELATED: Edinburg police investigating after body found at a mobile home park
Salas was declared dead at the scene, and investigators have not ruled out foul play, the release stated.
The incident remains under investigation.
