Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary.

Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.

Police say the man was caught on camera walking around checking for unlocked cars.

If you recognize him, call Edinburg police at 956-383-TIPS.