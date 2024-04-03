Edinburg police: Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash with motorcyclist

Edinburg police have arrested a man in connection with a motorcycle hit-and-run crash.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on Tuesday at around 9:20 p.m.

City of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said preliminary reports revealed an Impala allegedly struck a motorcyclist at the intersection of McColl Road and Chapin Road, then fled the scene.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and immediately provided first aid to the injured motorcyclist.

Lerma said witnesses who saw the accident "diligently followed the suspect vehicle." Police were able to trace the suspect to a residence on the 2800 block of Jessica Drive, where 33-year-old Enrique Moctezuma was arrested.

Lerma said despite the seriousness of the accident, the motorcyclist is expected to make a full recovery due to wearing protective gear and a helmet.

Moctezuma faces charges of an accident involving personal injury or death.