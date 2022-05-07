Edinburg police provide details of incidents involving suspect in February stabbing
Edinburg police released new details on a 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a February stabbing.
Aaron Rivas is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old 15 times outside an Edinburg IHOP.
RELATED: 'I was terrified': 19-year-old recounts stabbing attack in Edinburg
His ex-girlfriend – Kathrine Jesus - said there were several incidents involving Rivas that led to her seeking a protective order against him.
Jesus said Rivas had threatened that he would hurt her and whoever she was with.
Watch the video above for the full story.
