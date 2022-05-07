x

Edinburg police provide details of incidents involving suspect in February stabbing

6 hours 53 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, May 06 2022 May 6, 2022 May 06, 2022 6:26 PM May 06, 2022 in News - Local
By: Alyssa Cole

Edinburg police released new details on a 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a February stabbing.

Aaron Rivas is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old 15 times outside an Edinburg IHOP.

RELATED: 'I was terrified': 19-year-old recounts stabbing attack in Edinburg

His ex-girlfriend – Kathrine Jesus - said there were several incidents involving Rivas that led to her seeking a protective order against him.  

Jesus said Rivas had threatened that he would hurt her and whoever she was with.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days