Edinburg police provide details of incidents involving suspect in February stabbing

Edinburg police released new details on a 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a February stabbing.

Aaron Rivas is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old 15 times outside an Edinburg IHOP.

RELATED: 'I was terrified': 19-year-old recounts stabbing attack in Edinburg

His ex-girlfriend – Kathrine Jesus - said there were several incidents involving Rivas that led to her seeking a protective order against him.

Jesus said Rivas had threatened that he would hurt her and whoever she was with.

Watch the video above for the full story.