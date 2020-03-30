Edinburg police searching for man following aggravated robbery at Stripes
EDINBURG – Edinburg police are searching for a man following an aggravated robbery at a Stripes convenience store.
The robbery happened on Friday at the Stripes located in 802 West University Drive.
According to a post on Facebook made by the Edinburg Police Department, “the suspect is seen demanding money while wielding a kitchen knife at the store clerk.”
The man was seen fleeing in a dark in color four door passenger vehicle.
Anyone with information can call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.
