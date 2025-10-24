Edinburg's Ebony Hills Golf Course getting new workforce resource center

Changes are coming to Edinburg's Ebony Hills Golf Course.

A new workforce resource center will be built on the property to provide job training, business support and office space.

It's a collaborative effort between the city and the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation.

The project is being partly funded by an EDC bond approved in 2019.

The estimated cost of the project is between $5 and $7 million.

“It is a place where people can come in and get in front of a laptop, computer, anything like that, and look for jobs that might be available in the area,” Edinburg EDC Executive Director Raudel Garza said. “[They can also] look for assistance in building a resume or look for career counseling.”

A new clubhouse with a space for events will also be built on the property. Construction will begin after final design plans are approved.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.