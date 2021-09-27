Edinburg to give out $100 gift cards to qualifying city residents during Saturday event

Edinburg City Council members are preparing to give away a second round of free $100 gift cards to vaccinated city residents this weekend.

It’s part of the city’s Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19, or SPARC program.

This Saturday, Oct. 2, the city will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic with DHR and will give out the gift cards to qualifying residents.

To qualify for the $100 SPARC gift card, residents must:

have identification that matches current address within the city limits of Edinburg; • Did NOT receive a S.P.A.R.C gift card on September 17th or September 18th, 2021.

“This round, it is there to distribute gift cards to anybody that has had at least one previous vaccination,” said Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza.

City staff will be on site Saturday to verify addresses are within city limits.

The event will take place at the Edinburg Parks and Recreation Wellness Center located at 315 E. Mark S Pena Dr.

For more information, call 956-259-4357.