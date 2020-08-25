Edinburg two-year-old diagnosed with COVID-19

About a week after her daughter had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Joanna Salazar is waiting for her recovery.

Two-year-old Josephine Salazar had been admitted into the hospital after having an uncontrollable fever for several days.

Joanna Salazar said even though it isn't recommended she is staying by her daughter's side, because she doesn't want for her to be alone.

"So I lost my job during the process, but I rather lose my job than lose my daughter," Salazar said. "My daughter is once in a lifetime."

