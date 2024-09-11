Edinburg UTRGV students hosts watch party for presidential debate

About a dozen students were at the Student Union at the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg to watch the presidential debate.

Students said they wanted to hear the candidate's stances on a range of topics, including the economy, abortion and immigration.

All eyes were on Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump as they debated for the first time.

UTRGV held a watch party for students who wanted to watch.

"We will see their perspective on things we can agree with or not, but it gives us a sense that this is what they are going to do, they have my vote," UTRGV student Roxanne Escamilla said.

She listened closely to the candidate's responses to questions about the economy because her bank account is feeling the effects of inflation.

"Prices are going up, you know the water bill, light bill, groceries, buying necessities, people are struggling with gas. It's something I am interested in hearing about. What are they going to do to change that?" Escamilla said.

During the debate, when asked about the economy, Harris talked about helping families and business.

Trump said he planned to create jobs.

Many of the students say they are also asking others to register to vote.

So far, in Hidalgo County, there are over 442,000 registered voters. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 7.