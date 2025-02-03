Edinburg Vela Baseball & Softball Preview

The Edinburg Vela baseball team missed the playoffs last season ending with a 10-8 district record, placing in 6th in one of the most difficult districts.

The team has been working hard during the off season and added a left handed pitcher that was outstanding last season. David Ann transferred from McAllen Memorial to Vela this year and is grateful for the time at Memorial but ready to take the Sabercats on a deep run.

"We already had a good rotation before I came, but me adding, I think it's going to add a little more power and more depth in the rotation and we should make a deep run this year" said Ann.

The Edinburg Vela softball team took 4th place in district standings, with an 11-7 record. Made it to the first round of playoffs but lost to Harlingen South who ending up making it to the State Semi-final game.

Edinburg Vela infielder Ciara Cantu said, "We got some new freshman, we've been trying to work with them. Trying to build the connection on and off the field. Things have been going well and we're just building that team."