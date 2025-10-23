News Video
-
'She's leaving a lot of shattered hearts:' Community mourning death of Weslaco...
-
Donna city leaders approve start of new drainage project
-
Texas election officials investigating more than 200 potential noncitizens registered to vote...
-
Teen killed in Donna expressway crash identified as South Texas ISD student
-
RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holding professional men's conference
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela vs. McAllen Memorial district 16-5A showdown preview
-
UTRGV Linebacker Jaiden Haygood on the Jerry Rice Award Watch list
-
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
RGV volleyball: Rivera celebrates district title, Lady Cards defeat Los Fresnos on...