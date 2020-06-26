Education experts worry students without internet access will fall behind as classes move online

As schools shift from classroom instruction to online learning, parents without internet access worry their children will fall behind.

Alberta Ramirez, a mother who lives near Owassa Road, said her family didn't have internet access or computers before the coronavirus pandemic.

After the coronavirus struck the Rio Grande Valley, she started paying $70 per month for internet — a significant part of the family's income.

Her children share an iPad, which they use to complete schoolwork.

"I want the best for my kids, which will need to start with a fair access to education," Ramirez said.

Ramirez isn't alone. Education experts also worry children without internet access will fall behind.

