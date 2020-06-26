x

Education experts worry students without internet access will fall behind as classes move online

2 hours 57 minutes 1 second ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 June 26, 2020 7:07 AM June 26, 2020 in News
By: Tanvi Varma

As schools shift from classroom instruction to online learning, parents without internet access worry their children will fall behind.

Alberta Ramirez, a mother who lives near Owassa Road, said her family didn't have internet access or computers before the coronavirus pandemic.

After the coronavirus struck the Rio Grande Valley, she started paying $70 per month for internet — a significant part of the family's income.

Her children share an iPad, which they use to complete schoolwork.

"I want the best for my kids, which will need to start with a fair access to education," Ramirez said.

Ramirez isn't alone. Education experts also worry children without internet access will fall behind.

Watch the video for the full story.

