Elon Musk announces date for possible SpaceX launch at Boca Chica
Elon Musk announced on X the next starship test launch is scheduled for Friday, February 28.
Starship Flight 8 flies Friday pic.twitter.com/CmOdg13e6K— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025
Musk made the announcement on Sunday night. This comes after Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued a temporary closure notice for Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.
The launch window for the test flight could be between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
