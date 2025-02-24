x

Elon Musk announces date for possible SpaceX launch at Boca Chica

Elon Musk announces date for possible SpaceX launch at Boca Chica
3 hours 24 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2025 Feb 24, 2025 February 24, 2025 12:50 PM February 24, 2025 in News - Local

Elon Musk announced on X the next starship test launch is scheduled for Friday, February 28.

Musk made the announcement on Sunday night. This comes after Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued a temporary closure notice for Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.

The launch window for the test flight could be between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days