Elsa Police Department investigating 'possible threat' at Truan Junior High School

Photo credit: Elsa Police Department via Facebook

The Elsa Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday the department is investigating a "possible threat" at Truan Junior High School.

Police say the threat appears to be a prank and was left in one of the restrooms at the school.

Elsa police assured parents that all students and staff are currently safe.

If parents decide to pick up your child from school, police encourage them to do so in an orderly fashion.