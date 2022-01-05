Elsa Police search for man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Credit: Elsa Police Department

The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence impeding breath.

Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Jose Angel Becerra.

Becerra is five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. Authorities say his last known address was 618 Lucia Street in Elsa.

Police say Becerra should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.