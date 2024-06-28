Elsa police seeking missing woman
The Elsa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old woman they said was last seen on June 19.
Rosa Alba Cepeda was last seen at her home in Elsa, according to a news release.
Cepeda has dementia and other health issues, making her missing status a cause for concern, the release added.
Anyone with information on Cepeda’s location is urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.
More News
News Video
-
George Alvarez sentenced to 60 years in deadly Brownsville migrant crash
-
DHR Health internship teaching healthcare skills to South Texas ISD students
-
Consumer Reports: The best way to cool down your car without wasting...
-
Appropriations bill passed by the House includes provision withholding funds to Mexico...
-
Hidalgo County task force helping test mosquitoes for illnesses
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions