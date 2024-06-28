Elsa police seeking missing woman

Rosa Alba Cepeda. Photo credit: Elsa Police Department.

The Elsa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old woman they said was last seen on June 19.

Rosa Alba Cepeda was last seen at her home in Elsa, according to a news release.

Cepeda has dementia and other health issues, making her missing status a cause for concern, the release added.

Anyone with information on Cepeda’s location is urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.