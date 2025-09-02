Elsa police seeking teen suspects in shopping plaza burglaries

Photo credit: Elsa Police Department

The Elsa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two males involved in a string of burglaries at a shopping plaza.

The burglaries occurred late Sunday night at three businesses located at 322 S. Broadway Street.

“The suspects gained entry through the back side of the buildings, and in each an undetermined amount of cash was taken,” police said in a social media post.

Both suspects are believed to be 17 to 18 years old.

Surveillance photos released by police shows the two males. One is described as having shaggy black hair, a tattoo of a cross on his right arm, and was seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans and light blue shoes.

The second suspect is described as also having shaggy black hair and was seen wearing a navy-blue striped polo shirt with blue jeans and red shoes.

Those with any information on the suspects’ identities and locations are urged to contact the Elsa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 956-262-4721.