Elsa Volunteer Fire Department warns community of fake fundraiser
The Elsa Volunteer Fire Department is warning the public about a scam involving a fundraiser.
According to a Facebook post, they are advising the community that they are not hosting any plate sale or fundraiser for an individual who passed away.
The post said they were made aware of an individual going to local businesses, including a hardware store in Weslaco, claiming to collect money for the fundraiser as part of their department.
The volunteer fire department said they currently do not have any active fundraisers, and they do not solicit donations or plate sales at random locations or stores.
They said if they do become involved in a community fundraiser, they will announce it officially through their Facebook page or by an authorized personnel.
