En Tamaulipas se encuentra un grupo de haitianos con la esperanza de cruzar a Estados Unidos
Muchos de los migrantes que llegan a la frontera en su mayoría haitianos buscan solicitar asilo, por lo que organizaciones humanitarias tratan de evitar que se queden en la calle.
Santiago Caicedo desde el campamento de migrantes en Reynosa nos dice cuál es la situación que se vive actualmente en ese lugar.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
