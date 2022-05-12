ERCOT asks power plants to suspend maintenance

As temperatures rise in the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas, the state's power grid begins to feel the pressure.

ERCOT is reporting demand is keeping up with the electricity supply, b ut last weekend, officials with ERCOT told power plants to suspend necessary maintenance.

Michele Richmond from the Texas Competitive Power Advocates, an association of power generators, wasn't too pleased with ERCOT's orders last weekend to suspend needed maintenance to power generators and put all of them to increase power to the grid instead.

"It's kind of like doing a 100,000 mile maintenance on your car. You want to make sure you do that so your car can run a maximum performance," Richmond said.

Richmond explains power plant machinery is very complex and requires maintenance so it can run efficiently when summer begins.

ERCOT wasn't immediately available for comment on this story.