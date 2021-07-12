ERCOT responds to Abbott's directives to improve electric grid reliability

Power outages in Houston due to heavy snow in February. Credit: KTRK / MGN Online

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) responded to Gov. Greg Abbott's letter directing the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) and ERCOT to take immediate actions to improve electric reliability across the state last week, according to a Monday news release.

In a letter to the governor, ERCOT detailed the strategies they have taken to achieve that goal.

The strategies include:

Releasing power reserves to meet customer demand quicker. • Procuring additional power reserves during uncertain weather forecasts.

Officials said ERCOT would release a plan to ensure grid reliability and improve communication this week.

"These strategies, combined with the enhanced enforcement tools provided by the Texas Legislature, will ensure greater stability and reliability of the Texas electric grid," Abbott said in a news release. "I work every week with the PUC and ERCOT to ensure that Texans have the reliable electric power they expect and deserve."